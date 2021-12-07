UM freshman QB J.J. McCarthy donates thousands to hospitals, families of Oxford shooting victims

Five months ago, Michigan freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, on the heels of the NCAA’s change in policy regarding college athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness, pledged to donated a percentage of his profits to a children’s hospital in Chicago, near his hometown, and at C.S. Mott in Ann Arbor.

McCarthy expanded on that promise this week and is donating $10,500 from his “J.J. For the Kids Foundation” to several children’s hospitals and has earmarked $3,000, the biggest chunk of his pledge, to the families of Oxford High and the Oxford School Fund for those affected by the shooting last week that killed four students. Among the victims was Tate Myre, who played football for Oxford. The Michigan football team wore a special patch with “42” Myre’s jersey number and his initials along with four hearts representing the victims for the Big Ten championship game. UM beat Iowa, 42-3, the final score mirroring Myre’s number.

McCarthy revealed his charitable pledges in a social media post on Twitter late Monday night.

McCarthy wrote he is sharing his NIL earnings with these hospitals “to help do my part to make a difference during the holiday season.”

The Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor and the “Discover Health Care” internship program at Lurie’s Children’s Hospital in Chicago each will receive $2,000.

Also, he is donating $500 to the Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health center in East Lansing, and $500 apiece to the Penn State and Maryland Children’s Hospital. He is donating $1,000 to the Nebraska Children’s Hospital “Dance Marathon 4 Kids. Michigan played games this fall at those schools. McCarthy also is giving $1,000 to the Little Heroes League that benefits a number of children’s hospitals.

Michigan running back Blake Corum became a national sensation when he distributed turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to two underserved communities in Ypsilanti on Nov. 21, using his NIL money. Corum chose those communities after his work there last summer with a weekly camp for kids that’s sponsored by Michigan running-backs coach Mike Hart.

Last week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced he is giving whatever incentive money he earns this season back to the athletic department to be distributed to employees who took paycuts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's already earned $2 million in bonuses after making the College Football Playoff.

