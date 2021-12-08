310-pound, 4-star offensive tackle Andrew Gentry commits to Michigan

Michigan has received a commitment to the 2022 class from massive 6-foot-8, 310-pound Andrew Gentry, who has been serving his two-year church mission. Gentry had signed with Virginia two years ago as part of the 2020 class, but coach Bronco Mendenhall recently resigned, and on Wednesday Gentry announced his commitment to the Wolverines.

He will join the team in May, according to a 247 Sports report.

When Gentry committed to Virginia two years ago, he was rated a four-star and 60th overall in the class by the 247 Composite, and a top-10 offensive tackle. At the time, Gentry, who attended Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, was reportedly considering Michigan and BYU as his two other finalists. He had more than 30 offers, including Notre Dame, Alabama, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

