Zeb Jackson's return to extended action a boost for Michigan

Lincoln, Neb. — The stat line won’t jump out at anyone.

Five points. Five rebounds. Four shots. One assist. Fifteen minutes played.

For sophomore guard Zeb Jackson, though, that last number is what matters. In Tuesday’s 102-67 triumph at Nebraska, he saw his first extended action of the season. And those minutes are crucial for Jackson as he looks to get into the flow after an unexpected health hurdle sidelined him at the beginning of the year.

“I was out for a couple of weeks. It was literally right before the season, right before the first game (against Buffalo),” Jackson said. “So yeah, I mean, it sucked. I had to be out for a little bit.

“Honestly, the setback was more mental than it was physical. The physical part, I mean, I'm a hard worker, so it didn't seem so bad. But mentally it was definitely hard.”

Jackson had come down with what both he and program described as a non-COVID related illness. He clarified it wasn’t mononucleosis before adding, “it was a sickness that I had to sit out after the sickness to make sure that I was all right.”

He was cleared to practice when the team traveled to Las Vegas for the Roman Main Event tournament last month. Instead, Jackson said he did a lot more conditioning during the trip and didn’t start practicing with his teammates again until after the two-game event.

In total, Jackson ended up missing the first six games before he made his return, putting him behind the curve and leaving him ground to make up to carve out a consistent role in the rotation.

“It was definitely frustrating, but stuff happens,” Jackson said. “I mean, stuff is only good or bad if you make it good or bad. Honestly, everything could just be a lesson to grow. So, I just took it as a lesson to grow making sure I was there and present every day in practice, cheering my teammates on. Whatever happens after that, for me, just happens.”

Jackson said the entire team was supportive during his absence. Every teammate and member of the coaching staff consistently checked up on him. He also turned to meditation and leaned on former Wolverines Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole, whom he called “two of my big brothers,” to help him stay mentally strong.

While Jackson sat out the first half of the nonconference slate, he remained present and stayed engaged. He intently watched each game from the sidelines, paying close attention to the backcourt and learning along the way.

“Seeing it from a different angle, you see a lot of reads. It's like watching film almost,” Jackson said. “When you're in the game, you see a certain thing. When you're watching it from a bird's-eye view, you see stuff a lot differently.

“Being able to see the game from the bench definitely helped me a lot, especially IQ wise. I feel like it was an opportunity for me to grow with my IQ. People like Eli (Brooks) are perfect people to watch because he does everything right 99% of the time, if not 100% of the time.”

Jackson got his first taste of action in the closing minutes of the loss at North Carolina, when the outcome was already decided. He then had a brief first-half stint against San Diego State where he missed badly on pair of shots.

His outing against Nebraska was, if anything, a confidence builder. He checked into the game and immediately had a hand in five straight points. He used a pump fake to get a defender in the air before driving baseline and dumping off a feed to sophomore forward Terrance Williams II for a layup. On the next possession, he buried a 3-pointer in transition.

“It felt good,” said Jackson, who added a strong take and finish at the rim in the second half. “For my teammates and coaches to still trust me and have the confidence in me to go out there and play like myself, that's really what helped me go in there and just make plays for my team.”

While Jackson’s outing pales in comparison to the 20-point efforts from senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. and Williams, it can’t be overstated how important it was. As Johns summed it up, Tuesday’s rout provided Jackson a “chance to get really comfortable with the game so when he is out there, he's not in his head or anything like that.”

Minutes like those can serve as a building block as Jackson continues to progress and find his footing. And they can eventually pay dividends down the road when Michigan enters the meat of its Big Ten schedule.

“Zeb has been out because of illness. With that, you know, now you're coming back and you're trying to get into a groove of things, and it takes time after missing a lot of time, missing a lot of practice time,” coach Juwan Howard said. “All players cannot just jump right in and hit the ground running. It takes you time to develop your conditioning as well as your feel for the game and getting into a game flow. I've been impressed with how Zeb has adjusted and how he’s also being patient with the process.”

