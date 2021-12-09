Michigan's Jake Moody captures Lou Groza Award as top kicker

Michigan kicker Jake Moody, the Big Ten Kicker of the Year, has won the Lou Groza Award, annually presented to the nation’s top kicker.

Moody is the first Michigan kicker to win the award. Gabe Brkic of Oklahoma and Noah Ruggles of Ohio State were the other finalists for the award, which was presented Thursday night.

Moody, a senior, has made 22-of-24 field goal attempts this season, both misses from 47 yards, and has made all 56 extra-point attempts. Moody leads the team in scoring with 122 points, which ranks 13th nationally. The Wolverines (12-1) are the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff and will face No. 3 Georgia in a semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Dec. 31.

While Michigan struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone, Moody was automatic. At Nebraska and at Michigan State, Michigan had six red-zone visits in each game, and he was 4-of-4 on field goals in both games.

Moody is eighth nationally in field goal percentage and in field goals per game. He also handles kickoffs and has 95 for an average 63 yards and 64 touchbacks.

