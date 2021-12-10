After frigid start, Wolverines starting to heat up from 3-point range

Through the first three-plus weeks of the season, Michigan’s offense was laboring and lacking, with woeful 3-point shooting being part of the problem.

The Wolverines struggled to dial it in and shot 29.4% from beyond the arc over the first seven games, lowlighted by dismal displays in the losses to Seton Hall (3-for-15), Arizona (1-for-14) and North Carolina (5-for-16).

The last two contests, though, Michigan appears to have turned a corner as the long-range shooting has finally started to round into form. As a result, the offense has, unsurprisingly, perked up and looked much more in sync.

“Like anything else, time tells the story,” assistant coach Saddi Washington said Friday. “We've been with these guys since July. The time and the work that they put in tells us that we can make shots and make them at a high level.”

That’s what Michigan showed in the convincing wins over San Diego State and Nebraska. Against the Aztecs, the Wolverines drained 11 deep balls at a blistering 55% clip. They followed that up by raining 3s and burying a season-high 15 bombs against the Cornhuskers.

Heading into Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota, Michigan is shooting 50% from deep (26-for-52) over its past two games and has made as many 3-pointers over that stretch as it did in its first five games combined.

“Confidence is through the roof, especially once you see the ball go through the net a couple of times,” said Washington, who also credited the team’s “sweat equity,” reduction of turnovers and defense-generated scoring chances to the marked offensive improvement.

“Coach (Juwan Howard) always says the ball finds energy. I think we've been able to do a good job of creating our own energy that everyone is able to feed off.”

Perimeter shooting was a question mark heading into the season, given all the production the Wolverines had to replace with 3-point threats Chaundee Brown, Isaiah Livers, Mike Smith and Franz Wagner moving on.

Freshman forward Caleb Houstan entered with a sharpshooter reputation and was expected to help fill that void. After an underwhelming start from long range, he has caught fire and is 8-for-12 from 3-point range the past two games, reflecting the team’s turnaround.

“It really does come down to the shooter mentality, which is the next shot is the most important shot,” assistant coach Phil Martelli said on WTKA’s “The Michigan Insider” this week. “If you're trying to live off the last make, you're not making the next one and you're not going to get on a run. But if you're carrying the last miss with you, that's not going to work either.

“Caleb didn't change in terms of the extra work all of these freshmen get. You want to make sure that they keep their mechanics clean. You don't want you don't want a guy like that to start thinking, ‘Well, you know, what if I move my guide hand, what if I do this, if I do that.’”

Like Houstan, sophomore forward Terrance Williams II was off the mark until the spigot started to open. After making just four 3-pointers in seven games and going 0-for-7 over a four-game stretch, Williams found his stroke and nearly doubled his production by making all three of his 3-point attempts at Nebraska.

According to Martelli, Williams told him after that game he made a technical fix and did a better job of getting his feet set before each 3-pointer.

“He's the same guy, but without the ball going in, you can see that gorilla on his back and the wheels are turning,” Martelli said. “He's thinking, man, I put in all this work in May, in June and in July. I thought I had it and now the ball is not going in so I'm not going to take that shot. Well, not taking an open shot is as detrimental to your team as taking a guarded shot.

“Look, it's not a lack of want and it's not a lack of work. It was a lack of results up until these past couple of games for our guys.”

Martelli added the players have done a better job of making quicker decisions — whether it be passing, driving or shooting — and moving the ball instead of standing around and expecting the defense to fall over.

It’s helped lead to some long-range success that the Wolverines will look to build off and sustain as they complete early Big Ten play against the Golden Gophers.

“Our guys consistently work on their game, and at some point, the boat rises to your level,” Washington said. “Whether it's spending extra time getting in shots, watching film — we're all about that growth mindset. Whatever we need to do as a staff to put our guys in position to be successful from one game to the next, that's what we're committed to doing.”

Minnesota at Michigan

► Tip-off: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Crisler Center, Ann Arbor

► TV/radio: FS1/950

► Records: Minnesota 7-1, 0-1 Big Ten; Michigan 6-3, 1-0

► Outlook: Michigan has won the last seven meetings between the teams at Crisler Center. … Freshman forward Moussa Diabate (illness) practiced Thursday, according to a team spokesperson. …Minnesota is coming off a 75-67 loss to Michigan State in its Big Ten opener. The Golden Gophers returned just two scholarship players from last year’s team and are starting four transfers this season under first-year coach Ben Johnson.