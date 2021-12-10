Michigan's Hutchinson wins Silver Football award as top Big Ten player

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Big Ten's best player, the paper announced Friday.

The award, which has been presented annually since 1924, is voted on by the conference's head coaches.

Hutchinson is now in New York as one of four Heisman Trophy finalists. The presentation is Saturday.

On Wednesday, he won the Lombardi Award and was named a Walter Camp All-American Thursday night.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @achengelis