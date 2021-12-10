Michigan's Corum uses NIL funds to give Detroit kids brighter holiday

Detroit — Michigan running back Blake Corum has dipped into his personal funds again and is giving to the youth in Detroit for the holidays.

Nearly three weeks after Corum used some of his profits from name, image and likeness (NIL) to distribute Thanksgiving turkey meals in two Ypsilanti communities, he was in Detroit on Friday with the Detroit PAL Little Hoopers Program. Starting July 1 college athletes under the NCAA umbrella have been able to earn benefits off their personal brand.

Corum read with the nearly two dozen 4- to 8-year-old boys and girls at Most Holy Trinity School, spoke to them about setting goals and then gave each a holiday bag he purchased containing a football, coloring book and DVD movie.

“It means the world to me being able to give back any chance I get,” Corum said. “The youth means everything to me. People helped me when I was young, so this is my time to give back and inspire the youth. If it’s youth, I’m coming. It’s been an honor to come here and talk to these youngins and give them some wise words on how to be great.”

The Michigan football team is on a brief break since winning the Big Ten title game against Iowa last Saturday night in which Corum scored on a 67-yard touchdown run. The Wolverines are 12-1 and the No. 2 seed in the national playoff and will face No. 3 Georgia in a semifinal on Dec. 31.

