Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has a message for critics of brother Jim

The Detroit News

After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh was named Associated Press Coach of the Year Friday, his brother, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, had a message for those who underestimated the Wolverines and their leader this year.

"He's always been a great coach," John Harbaugh said of Jim. "And for all of those that want to pile on, especially some of the local media there, back in your face. He would never say it. But I’ll say it.”

Jim Harbaugh led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

He is the first Michigan coach to win the AP Coach of the Year Award, and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State's Joe Paterno in 2005.