Michigan's run to College Football Playoff will pay recruiting dividends, eventually

Way back in early October, when Michigan was unbeaten through six games and enjoying a week without a game and the week-long preparations, head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke of the staff’s multitasking as it focused on future opponents as well as the lifeblood of any football program, recruiting.

He had been buoyed by the successful Week 2 full-house “maize out” in primetime against Washington. It was an electric setting, with a number of highly rated recruits in attendance, but the bottom line was notching the victory.