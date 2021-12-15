Breaking down Michigan's 2022 football recruiting class
By Allen Trieu
Special to The Detroit News
Detroit News contributor Allen Trieu, who covers Midwest recruiting for 247Sports, breaks down Michigan's 2022 football recruiting class.
Highest-ranked player: Will Johnson, CB, Grosse Pointe South
Johnson is a 247Sports Composite five-star prospect and a top 50 national recruit across all the major recruiting networks. He combines size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) with four years of varsity experience, the athleticism to have also been a standout on the basketball court, smarts, ball skills and plenty of intangibles to make for a blue-chip prospect. Given those attributes, playing early could be in the cards.