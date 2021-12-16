Belleville's Aaron Alexander decommits from Michigan football's 2022 recruiting class

The Detroit News

Aaron Alexander, a linebacker out of Belleville who did not sign with Michigan on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period, is no longer committed to the Wolverines.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder announced Thursday he has reopened his recruitment.

"With great thought, prayer and due to events that have transpired, I have decided to de-commit from the University of Michigan," Alexander said on social media. "I want to thank the UofM family for showing unconditional love and support, as well as Coach (Steve) Clinkscale, Coach (Ron) Bellamy, Coach (Mike Macdonald), and the staff as a whole who believed in me and provided me an opportunity to play for them."

Michigan signed 22 players on Wednesday.