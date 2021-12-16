As individual accolades pile up, UM's Moody focused on next step in title chase

Ann Arbor — Michigan’s Jake Moody is not one to flinch or become unnerved, which is probably a pretty good character trait for a kicker.

He was voted the Big Ten’s Kicker of the Year earlier this month, then named the Lou Groza Award winner as the nation’s top kicker, and while proud of his achievements, one he is quick to say he shares with snapper William Wagner and holder Brad Robbins, he is back to work.