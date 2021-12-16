Michigan standouts Cade McNamara, Andrew Fenty help pitch Tom Brady's new clothing line

Tom Brady, the former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion, has enlisted two current Michigan athletes as part of his new men’s activewear line, BRADY, that will launch next month.

In a black and white photograph posted to his Instagram account on Thursday, Brady stands between Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and tennis player Andrew Fenty, all wearing black athleisure wear presumably from the BRADY line. College athletes, beginning last July, can profit from their brand as part of the NCAA relaxing its rules regarding name, image and likeness.

“I’m proud to partner with this lineup of NCAA and newly drafted athletes for the first BRADY campaign,” Brady wrote on Instagram. “These hardworking and driven players embody the spirit and ethos in which this brady was founded. From my fellow Michigan Men in Cade McNamara and Andrew Fenty to Shedeur Sanders, Jermaine Samuels, and more, I’m excited for the world to first see BRADY on the next generation of superstars.”

Sanders, the quarterback at Jackson State, is the son of NFL great Deion Sanders, the Jackson State head coach, and Samuels plays basketball for Villanova. Brady listed 10 athletes with their Instagram addresses as part of his campaign.

McNamara has helped lead Michigan to a 12-1 record, a Big Ten championship and is now preparing as the No. 2 Wolverines will face No. 3 Georgia in a national semifinal on Dec. 31. Fenty is a senior tennis player at Michigan and was 10-3 playing at No. 1 singles last season.

Brady announced the line in September and the goal is to rival another familiar namesake sportswear line, Michael Jordan’s Nike Jordan Brand. The Jordan Brand is part of Michigan’s Nike deal and appears on the football and men’s and women’s basketball uniforms.

The Brady line will launch Jan. 12 and according to a Wall Street Journal story from September, the line will be sold at Nordstrom.

“I feel like I’m living two lives,” Brady told the Wall Street Journal. “My football life and then my post-football life.”

