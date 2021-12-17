Physical, smart, precise: Michigan reinvents run game on way to first CFP

Ann Arbor — At the start of the season, it all sounded like “coachspeak” and maybe even a version of “playerspeak”.

It sounded good, but that kind of speak tends to convey a spin of some sort.

Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, as fall camp began in August, spoke of wanting the players to embrace a new approach that he referred to as “PSP.” That meant, getting the players to play physical, smart and precise.