Howard gets plenty of high-profile support for Michigan game against Southern Utah

Ann Arbor — Michigan coach Juwan Howard couldn’t stop smiling after Saturday night’s game against Southern Utah.

Part of it could be attributed to the Wolverines’ 37-point thrashing at Crisler Center. But most of it had to do with the fact a bunch of Howard’s former NBA brethren were on hand for the contest, including Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, ex-Wolverine Duncan Robinson and former teammate Tracy McGrady.

“The support was real tonight,” Howard said. “It was beautiful to see.”

Howard’s ties to the league run deep. He spent 25 years in the NBA — 19 as a player and six as an assistant coach on Spoelstra’s Heat staff.

Spoelstra, Robinson and the Heat were in town for Sunday’s tilt against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena but made time for the short detour. Howard said he wasn’t unnerved having his former boss sitting right behind him near the Michigan bench.

“I wasn't thinking about it, but obviously I saw him. I was so locked in and engaged in the game,” Howard said. “To take away from his time and know that he has to prep for an important game tomorrow versus Detroit Pistons, it just shows that he's so selfless in so many ways and so supportive. What he has done and helped me in coaching has been special.”

In addition to Spoelstra, Heat assistants Chris Quinn and Octavio De La Grana were also in the building. Howard described them as “people that touched me and had an impact on my life and impact on coaching.”

McGrady, a Hall of Famer and seven-time All-Star, and Howard played together for three seasons with the Houston Rockets from 2004-07. The two embraced before the game and McGrady spoke to the players in the locker room afterward.

“He basically told us just make sure we continue to create memories with each other,” freshman guard Frankie Collins said, “because 20 years from now when we look back, we want to have those memories we can talk about.”

However, none of the Wolverines were aware that McGrady would be in attendance. Freshman guard Kobe Bufkin did a double take when he saw him sitting along the baseline, and grad transfer guard DeVante’ Jones said it was cool getting a chance to meet the two-time scoring champ.

McGrady flew in for the contest from Texas and was scheduled to fly back on Saturday night.

“It was awesome,” Howard said. “The brotherhood is real.”

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins