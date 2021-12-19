Hutchinson named Michigan MVP; Haskins top offensive player

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, a consensus All-American and the Heisman Trophy runner-up, has been named Michigan’s Most Valuable Player as well as the team’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Michigan team awards were presented Sunday.

Hassan Haskins, who has scored 20 rushing touchdowns to set a program single-season record, was named the Wolverines’ Offensive Player of the Year. Haskins also won the Toughest Player Award, as voted by his teammates.

Hutchinson has 14 sacks, a single-season program record and was given the Bo Schembechler MVP during the team awards function. Michigan (12-1) is preparing for its national semifinal Orange Bowl appearance against Georgia on Dec. 31. The winner advances to the national championship.

Here are the individual award winners:

►Scout Team Player of the Year: Offense freshman quarterback Davis Warren. Defense lineman George Rooks. Special teams freshman linebacker Tyler McLaurin

►Rookie of the Year : Defense linebacker Junior Colson and defensive back Rod Moore. Special teams Rod Moore. Offense quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Donovan Edwards and receiver Andrel Anthony

►Most most improved player: Offense quarterback Cade McNamara and tight end Luke Schoonmaker. Defense linebacker David Ojabo and defensive back D.J. Turner

►Ufer Spirit Award: Linebacker Josh Ross and punter Brad Robbins

►Roger Zatkoff Award (top linebacker): Josh Ross

►Richard Katcher Award (top defensive lineman): Mazi Smith

►Hugh Rader award (top offensive lineman): Andrew Stueber

►Arthur Robinson Award (academics): Graduate student) center Andrew Vastardis. Undergraduate defensive back Josh Luther

►Defensive Skill Player of the Year: Defensive backs Brad Hawkins, D.J. Turner, Vincent Gray and Dax Hill

►Offensive Skill Player of the Year: Running back Blake Corum, receivers Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil and tight end Erick All

►Special Teams Player of the Year: Caden Kolesar

►Specialist of the Year: kicker Jake Moody

►Toughest Player Award: Hassan Haskins (voted by players)

►Blue Collar Award: Andrew Vastardis (voted by players)

