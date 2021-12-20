DeVante’ Jones settles down, settles in as Michigan's starting point guard

Ann Arbor — To say DeVante’ Jones had a tough time finding his footing early on at Michigan would be an understatement.

And if the grad transfer guard is being honest, the bumpy beginning was something he expected.

“I knew coming in — I'm not going to say I knew I was going to have a bad start, but I knew there was going to be some struggles,” Jones said after Saturday’s 87-50 victory over Southern Utah. “Coming from Coastal Carolina and coming to a Power Five (school), I knew it wasn't going to be easy.”