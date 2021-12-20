Michigan's Kobe Bufkin, Laila Phelia earn Big Ten freshman of the week honors

The Detroit News

Michigan’s Kobe Bufkin and Laila Phelia earned some recognition for their career scoring performances.

Bufkin and Phelia were each named the Big Ten’s co-freshman of the week in men’s and women’s basketball on Monday.

Bufkin came off the bench and posted his first double-figure game with 11 points and three rebounds in the win over Southern Utah. Phelia tallied 12 points, five rebounds and two steals to help the Wolverines beat No. 5 Baylor in overtime and record their first win over a top-five team.

It was the first weekly award for both Bufkin and Phelia. Bukfin is the first men’s player to receive the accolade since Hunter Dickinson (Feb. 22, 2021) and Phelia is the first women’s player since Naz Hillmon (Feb. 25, 2019).

Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens and Alexis Markowski shared the honor with Bufkin and Phelia.

