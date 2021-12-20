Smart, Georgia focused on all aspects of Michigan ahead of Peach Bowl

Georgia coach Kirby Smart sees in Michigan a physical team led by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, an offense that can bowl you over with explosive plays, and a special teams unit he says is the best the Bulldogs will face this season.

Smart addressed local media Monday and said the Bulldogs have had three practices focused on their game prep for Michigan. The Wolverines (12-1), No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and No. 3 Georgia (12-1) will play in the Orange Bowl national semifinal on Dec. 31. The winner advances to the national championship.