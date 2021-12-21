WOLVERINES

Michigan wins Joe Moore Award for best O-line in country

Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News

Ann Arbor — Among the Michigan offensive line goals this season were beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten championship and the Joe Moore Award.

Michigan did beat Ohio State, snapping an eight-game losing streak against the rivals, and won the Big Ten title by routing Iowa. On Tuesday, the Wolverines were presented the mammoth 800-pound Joe Moore Award as the best collegiate offensive line in the country.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Subscribe to keep reading

Get unlimited digital access for only $29 for one year
Subscribe Now