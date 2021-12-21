Michigan wins Joe Moore Award for best O-line in country
Angelique S. Chengelis
The Detroit News
Ann Arbor — Among the Michigan offensive line goals this season were beating Ohio State, winning the Big Ten championship and the Joe Moore Award.
Michigan did beat Ohio State, snapping an eight-game losing streak against the rivals, and won the Big Ten title by routing Iowa. On Tuesday, the Wolverines were presented the mammoth 800-pound Joe Moore Award as the best collegiate offensive line in the country.