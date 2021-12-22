College Football Playoff committee makes arrival, forfeit changes due to COVID-19 concerns

With growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the omicron variant, the College Football Playoff committee has adjusted plans for the national semifinals, which affects Michigan and the other three participants.

Also significant is a change made regarding a potential forfeit in the semifinals — Michigan is the No. 2 team and is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Dec. 31 in the Orange Bowl, while No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl that day.

The changes announced Wednesday were based on a recommendation from the College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee during a video conference Dec. 21.

“As we prepare for the Playoff, it’s wise and necessary to put into place additional precautions to protect those who will play and coach the games,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said in a release Wednesday. “These policies will better protect our students and staffs while providing clarity in the event worst-case scenarios result.”

This comes on the heels of news that because of a COVID outbreak, Texas A&M is unable to play in the Gator Bowl because of a lack of available players.

As for the Orange and Cotton semifinal games, teams now have the option to arrive at the bowl site no later than two days before the games Dec. 31. Michigan is scheduled to leave Saturday. Michigan has not returned messages by The Detroit News for a request for comment. News conferences are now virtual.

The CFP also outlined what will happen in the event of teams being unavailable to play.

► If one team in the Cotton and Orange Bowls are is unavailable to play, that team must forfeit the game and the opponent advances to the national title game.

► If both teams are unavailable to play in one semifinal, the game would be declared “no contest” and the team winning the other semifinal game would be declared the CFP national champion.

► If three teams are unavailable to play, the semifinal game with two teams unavailable would be declared “no contest.” In the other semifinal game, the team unable to play would have to forfeit and the opponent would be national champion.

► As far as the CFP national championship game, if the team’s unavailability is determined after the semifinals have been played, the national championship game in Indianapolis schedule for Jan. 10 may be rescheduled to no later than Jan. 14. If one team is able to play and the other is not and the game cannot be rescheduled or is rescheduled and cannot be played, then the team unable to play shall forfeit the game and the other team will be the national champion. If both teams are unable to play on either an original or rescheduled date, then the game shall be declared “no contest” and the CFP National Championship will be vacated for this season.

“We certainly wish we were not in this position,” Hancock said. “But the only responsible thing is to take whatever actions we can reasonably take to better protect those who play and coach the game.”

During a news conference Tuesday night after practice, Michigan tackle Andrew Stueber said the team was taking seriously the latest omicron variant.

“We’ve implemented masks in meeting, maintaining social distancing,” Stueber said. “A lot of people are taking their meals to go now, not really sitting too much.”

“It’s a lot safer now out there. A lot of students have left the campus, the booster is out there now. We have a full-team booster shot (Wednesday), so that’ll be good. I think everyone understands the gravity of the situation. To have an outbreak now would be devastating to a lot of people. Understanding the concern there is a big thing so we’ve taken the proper precautions.”

Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf clarified Tuesday night that several players and coaches already have received their COVID booster. He said all Michigan athletes will receive a booster shot.

Stueber said there haven’t been any player absences from practice because of COVID-19.

Georgia, Michigan’s opponent in the Orange Bowl, reportedly has players in COVID protocol, including quarterback J.T. Daniels and receiver George Pickens. According to a sourced report Tuesday by DawgNation, Georgia has “players” in COVID protocol. The team was being offered booster shots on Wednesday.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis