Cornelius Johnson blocks out noise as punt-blocker extraordinaire on special Michigan unit

Ann Arbor — Cornelius Johnson leads Michigan in receiving, and while catching passes is his main contribution game to game, he has developed a unique side gig.

Johnson leads the Wolverines (12-1) with 37 catches for 602 yards and has scored three touchdowns. Michigan is the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff rankings and is preparing to face No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl national semifinal on Dec. 31. The winner advances to the national championship game.