Niyo: Michigan's playoff push vs. Georgia will need more explosions
John Niyo
The Detroit News
So here’s the catch with Michigan’s remarkable run of success in 2021: It turns out the Wolverines needed to reclaim their old identity to find a new one. They had to remember who they were in order to become something else.
And now here’s the catch when it comes to carrying it through into 2022, with a College Football Playoff win against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl: They better not forget how they got here.