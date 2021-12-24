Season of giving: UM's McCarthy, Corum use NIL funds to help others

At some point, sooner rather than later, Michigan freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy hopes to make in-person visits at Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor, which has been a long tradition for UM athletes.

McCarthy earlier this month made virtual appearances on screens in the rooms of children who are patients at Mott, shortly after he made a donation of nearly $11,000 to several children’s hospitals as well the Oxford High School Fund. His philanthropy comes from money he has earned this year since the NCAA began on July 1 allowing college athletes to profit from their brand, which is commonly referred to as name, image and likeness (NIL). McCarthy made the pledge to donate a portion of his profits shortly after the NCAA announcement.