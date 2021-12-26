Former coach Lloyd Carr likes what he sees in UM as he heads for Orange Bowl Hall of Fame

When former Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr was informed nearly six weeks ago of his induction into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame this month, he had one wish.

Carr, 76, coached the Wolverines for 13 seasons and led the program in 1997 to an unbeaten season and the AP national championship. He retired after the 2007 season and has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame, among several others.