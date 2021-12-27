Citing 'health' protocols, Michigan cancels GLI game with WMU, but will play day before

A marquee college hockey game between Michigan and Western Michigan, scheduled for Thursday in Ann Arbor, has been canceled by the Wolverines, citing "health and welfare protocols" within the program, both schools announced Monday night.

Interestingly, Michigan announced that it will play its game scheduled for the day before, Wednesday night at home against Michigan Tech.

Michigan (14-6) is No. 3 in the nation, and Western Michigan (13-5) is ranked No. 4, according to the latest USCHO.com poll released earlier this month.

The teams already met this season, in a home-and-home in October, when Western Michigan beat then-No. 1-ranked Michigan, 5-2, in Ann Arbor, before Michigan won the next day, 3-2 in overtime, in Kalamazoo.

This week's meeting was to be part of the new-look Great Lakes Invitational, which was moved out of downtown Detroit because of sagging attendance numbers.

As part of the 2021 GLI, Michigan State will host Western Michigan on Wednesday night, and then host No. 18 Michigan Tech on Thursday.

Fans who bought tickets to the Michigan-Western Michigan game will receive a full refund, with the ticket office providing information soon. Fans with questions about their tickets can email MTickets@umich.edu. An announced crowd of 5,800 attended the first Michigan-Western Michigan game at Yost Ice Arena on Oct. 22.

An email sent to Michigan’s athletic department seeking clarification and explanation on the cancellation wasn’t immediately returned Monday night.

