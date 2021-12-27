Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia All-American center, to transfer to Michigan football

Michigan has added a significant piece its offensive line with the addition of transfer Olusegun Oluwatimi, an All-American center from Virginia.

The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Oluwatimi, one of three Rimington Trophy finalists, entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal three weeks ago. In social media posts on Monday, Oluwatimi shared a photo of himself in position to snap a ball while wearing a Michigan uniform with jersey No. 55. He included “#GoBlue” on the posts which were “liked” by several current Michigan offensive line, including right guard Zak Zinter and tackle Trente Jones.

Michigan starting center Andrew Vastardis’ eligibility will be exhausted once the season concludes. The Wolverines are currently in south Florida preparing to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl national semifinal on Friday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game. Oluwatimi, who reportedly visited Michigan this month, brings much-needed experience to the position. Greg Crippen was recruited to Michigan as a center and is a freshman.

Oluwatimi was a fifth-year senior this season at Virginia, but has the bonus COVID year of eligibility. In 2017, coming out of Hyattsville (Maryland) DeMatha Catholic, Oluwatimi accepted a U.S. Air Force Academy appointment and turned down a preferred walk-on spot at Virginia.

He then transferred to Virginia and joined the program as a walk-on. He sat out the 2018 season as a transfer and was on scholarship beginning in 2019.

During the last three seasons, Oluwatimi started 35 of 36 games, including the last 32 straight.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis