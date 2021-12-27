Strength on strength: UM's power run game collides with Georgia's stingy defense

It doesn’t take a defensive coordinator to figure out that Michigan’s offense is all about being physical and establishing the run.

But it does take Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning to make clear to his players that this is the identity of the Wolverines and what the Bulldogs must slow in the Orange Bowl national semifinal on Friday in Miami Lakes. Both teams are 12-1, Georgia has the nation’s third-ranked run defense, and Michigan is ranked 10th in rushing.