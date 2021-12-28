How David Ojabo went from an 'unknown' to part of Wolverines' fearsome pass-rush tandem

Michigan rush linebacker David Ojabo wanted to improve his game and strive for greatness. So, he attached himself to Aidan Hutchinson before the season, hoping to learn and glean what it takes to reach an elite level.

Ojabo, who was born in Nigeria, raised in Scotland, and a relative newcomer to football having picked up the game as a junior in high school, had played 20 snaps for the Wolverines entering this season. Now he has 11 sacks, was named an Associated Press second-team All-American and an All-Big Ten first-team selection. He bookends Michigan’s pass rush with Hutchinson, a Heisman Trophy runner-up and consensus All-American who set the program single-season sack record with 14.