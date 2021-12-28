Niyo: Mighty Mac gave Wolverines a defense they can call their own

Everyone can see the difference Mike Macdonald has made as Michigan’s defensive coordinator this season.

But Macdonald, the 34-year-old assistant and first-time coordinator, says he can hear it, too.

And if you’re looking for a deeper explanation as to why Michigan’s in the College Football Playoff — and why the Wolverines’ defense is preparing to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl — that’s probably a good place to start: By listening.