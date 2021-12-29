Dax Hill's status uncertain for Orange Bowl; safety did not make trip with Wolverines

Whether Michigan starting safety Dax Hill will play in the Orange Bowl national semifinal final on Friday night against Georgia remains unclear.

The Wolverines (12-1) currently are in south Florida preparing to face the Bulldogs (12-1) on Friday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

Rumors on social media and internet message boards have been swirling since Tuesday regarding Hill’s status and whether he traveled with the team. Two sources told The Detroit News that Hill did not make the trip when Michigan flew to south Florida on Dec. 25, but Michigan officials have not commented or confirmed.

Michigan players were left to field questions about Hill on Wednesday during a video conference with media. Last week the College Football Playoff announced adjustments to the bowl week, including making all news conferences virtual. The teams’ two practices this week that were to be open 15 minutes each day to media were closed Monday by Georgia and Michigan.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will not be available to media until Thursday morning.

“It’s not our job to comment on other players, so we’ll let Coach Harbaugh answer that question,” Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara said Wednesday morning.

Center Andrew Vastardis also was asked if Hill had traveled with the team.

“Really, that’s a question for Coach Harbaugh, not for us,” Vastardis said.

If Hill is not available, that would be a significant loss for the Wolverines. Hill, a junior voted first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches this season, has played in 32 games and started 22. Hill is second on team in tackles this season with 65 and has 4.5 tackles for loss, assisted on a sack, had a fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Freshman Rod Moore, who emerged late in the season, making his first collegiate start at Penn State on Nov. 13, likely would be expected to take over if Hill isn’t available. The 6-foot, 173-pound Moore has played in 10 games and has 31 tackles and one pass breakup.

“I feel great about the depth of the safeties,” senior safety Brad Hawkins said Wednesday. “Rod Moore is a tremendous player. He’s a leader as a young guy, he listens, he wants to learn, he wants to get better every single day. He works his butt off. For a young guy to be thrown in the fire like that and continue to grow and continue to play well, it’s tremendous for him. He’s gonna continue to grow as a person and a leader on this team. I’m just very happy for him and can’t wait to see his success in the future.”

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis