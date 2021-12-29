Wojo: Five reasons Michigan could pull the upset against Georgia

Dania Beach, Fla. — Georgia was expected to be here, by many metrics and predictors. Michigan wasn’t expected to be here, by virtually anyone.

It seems funny to say now, as 12-1 Michigan prepares to face 12-1 Georgia, but the Wolverines arguably are the longest longshot ever to reach the College Football Playoff. No team has gotten this far after being unranked in the preseason. Michigan hadn’t even won a Big Ten title since 2004.