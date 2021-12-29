Niyo: Hassan Haskins is the rock that keeps Michigan offense rolling

This might be the only time you’ll see Hassan Haskins hesitate. It’s one of the few times you’ll see him stumble. And it's probably the only way to stop him from pressing forward.

Just ask him to pick a favorite from his seemingly endless loop of highlight-reel runs this season. Ask him to sift through all those plays where he carried a pile of defenders, or hurdled a hapless defensive back, or turned nothing into something and helped his playoff-bound Michigan team do the same.