Through ups and downs, UM's J.J. McCarthy learns to 'stay present' during playoff run

For Michigan freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, it has been a season of learning and evolving his game.

Cade McNamara is the Wolverines’ starting quarterback and has led them to a 12-1 record and a spot in the four-game national playoff. But McCarthy, the five-star recruit with the big arm and gifted as a runner, has played in 10 games in specific packages, adding a wrinkle to keep defensive coordinators guessing.