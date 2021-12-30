Detroit News predictions: Michigan vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinal

The Detroit News

Matt Charboneau, Angelique S. Chengelis, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Friday's Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN/950).

► Matt Charboneau: If there was ever any doubt the Wolverines could compete at the highest level this season, that went out the window with an impressive victory over Ohio State. Of course, that win over the Buckeyes doesn't guarantee anything, either, and creating offensive momentum against a Georgia defense that is allowing less than 10 points and 255 yards a game will be difficult. Michigan's defense is no slouch, either, and this one likely will be close and low-scoring. When it comes down to it, the Bulldogs will get a late stop to send them to the national title game and a likely rematch with Alabama. Georgia, 20-17