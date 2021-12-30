Michigan safety Hill questionable for Orange Bowl, Harbaugh says

By Angelique S. Chengelis

The Detroit News

Dania Beach, Fla. -- Michigan safety Dax Hill is “questionable” for the Orange Bowl and as of Thursday morning has not yet arrived in Florida.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday during the final news conference before the national semifinal game against Georgia on Friday night that Hill is “working through something.”

The team traveled to south Florida on Dec. 25 and sources earlier this week indicated to The Detroit News that Hill was not part of the travel party.

Harbaugh, who described Hill's status as "questionable", was asked Thursday if Hill currently is in Florida.

"He's not right now,” Harbaugh said. “He might be. He could be here today. He may not. But not currently in Florida, no."

Earlier Thursday during a joint news conference with Georgia coach Kirby Smart, Harbaugh was asked about Hill’s status.

“We'll know more today whether he'll be able to play,” Harbaugh said.

The Wolverines (12-1) are preparing to face the Bulldogs (12-1) on Friday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

If Hill is not available, that would be a significant loss for the Wolverines. The junior, voted first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches this season, has played in 32 games and started 22. Hill is second on team in tackles this season with 65 and has 4.5 tackles for loss, assisted on a sack, had a fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Freshman Rod Moore, who emerged late in the season, making his first collegiate start at Penn State on Nov. 13, likely would be expected to take over if Hill isn’t available. The 6-foot 173-pound Moore has played in 10 games and has 31 tackles and one pass breakup.

“I feel great about the depth of the safeties,” senior safety Brad Hawkins said Wednesday. “Rod Moore is a tremendous player. He’s a leader as a young guy, he listens, he wants to learn, he wants to get better every single day. He works his butt off. For a young guy to be thrown in the fire like that and continue to grow and continue to play well, it’s tremendous for him. He’s gonna continue to grow as a person and a leader on this team. I’m just very happy for him and can’t wait to see his success in the future.”