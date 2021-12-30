Wolverines' 'heartbeat' hopes to pump things up against Bulldogs up front

Dania Beach, Fla. — They are individual players almost always identified as a group. And that’s the way they like it.

They do most things together, a bond that has always been defining among offensive linemen on most teams. They are a different breed of player with the starting five having to work in unison at all times, and their output is often overlooked, because, well, they’re the ones paving the way for their teammates who score the points and earn the glory.