Dax Hill warms up with Michigan teammates, appears poised to play vs. Georgia

Miami Gardens, Fla. — Michigan starting safety Dax Hill has been working out with the defensive backs during Orange Bowl pregame warmups and looks ready to play against Georgia in the national semifinal game tonight.

Hill did not travel with the team which arrived in south Florida on Dec. 25, but did join the Wolverines on Thursday afternoon. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said during a news conference Thursday morning that Hill had been “working through something” but would not offer specifics.

The Wolverines (12-1) are preparing to face the Bulldogs (12-1), with the winner advancing to the national championship game.

Having Hill available bolsters Michigan’s defense, especially when it comes to defending Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman leads the Bulldogs with 47 catches for 791 yards and 11 touchdowns (he has one rushing).

Hill, a junior, was voted first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches this season and is a 22-game starter. He is second on team in tackles this season with 65 and has 4.5 tackles for loss, assisted on a sack, had a fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Also, the Wolverines will be wearing their all-blue uniforms in the Orange Bowl.

