Georgia crushes Michigan's national title hopes in Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla. — It was never just about getting here, not as far as the Michigan players were concerned. They had set out from before the season to beat Ohio State, win a Big Ten championship and a national championship.

The Wolverines checked off two of those goals. But No. 3 Georgia, had other plans in the Orange Bowl national semifinal Friday night.

Georgia choked No. 2 Michigan 34-11 after storming to a 17-0 lead at Hard Rock Stadium to advance to the national championship and a rematch with Alabama. The Tide handed the Bulldogs their only loss this season in the Southeastern Conference title game. Georgia, led by its outstanding defense, had been the No. 1 CFP team until that loss.

The Bulldogs had touchdown receptions of 57 and 39 yards against Michigan, the latter coming with just more than 11 minutes in the game on a pass from Stetson Bennett to James Cook. Not long after that touchdown, the Georgia fans began chanting, “S E C”.

Michigan, unranked in the preseason, finishes 12-2 in Jim Harbaugh’s seventh season. He led the team to the program’s first Big Ten championship since 2004 and finally got a win against Ohio State. But the Wolverines wanted more, namely, a spot at the big table with a chance at the national championship.

Cade McNamara, Michigan’s starting quarterback, was 11-of-19 for 106 yards and two interceptions. Backup J.J. McCarthy took over late in the third quarter and. Hassan Haskins, who set a single-season rushing touchdown record with 20, had 39 yards on nine carries but was limping in the second half and eventually headed to the locker room with just more than nine minutes left.

Michigan mustered a 36-yard field goal by Jake Moody at 7:16 of the second and finally found the end zone with 4:25 left, McCarthy connected with freshman Andrel Anthony on a 35-yard touchdown pass. Michigan added the two-point conversion.

The Bulldogs entered this game seeking another shot at Alabama. They dominated both sides of the trenches, its defensive line bulldozing the Wolverines’ offensive line, collapsing the pocket for McNamara while shutting down Michigan’s bread-and-butter run game.

It was evident why Georgia ranked top three nationally in all the defensive categories. The Bulldogs had four sacks against an offensive line that ranked No. 2 nationally in fewest sacks allowed, and six tackles for loss Michigan was ranked No. 1 in fewest tackles for loss allowed. The Bulldogs had two interceptions and forced two fumbles, recovering one.

Georgia’s offensive line also had the advantage, quarterback Stetson Bennett was rarely pressured, and the Wolverines’ defensive backs were outmatched.

In other words, Michigan never had a chance.

The Wolverines looked out of sync from the start and made uncharacteristic mistakes on both sides of the ball, as Georgia flexed its SEC supremacy.

Georgia built a 27-3 lead at halftime, but it was over long before that. Michigan managed 101 yards of offense, while the nation’s 10th-ranked run game, was limited to 29 yards on 13 carries. McNamara was 8-of-12 for 72 yards and an interception.

Michigan opened the second half with a long drive and seemed to be getting something going. A 21-yard gain by tight end Erick All from McNamara on third down was followed by a 19-yard run by Haskins But after reaching the Georgia 15-yard line, Michigan was penalized for a false start. Then McNamara was picked off when receiver Daylen Baldwin stopped running on his route.

A fumble by Blake Corum ended Michigan’s next possession. With less than two minutes left in the third quarter, a missed 45-yard field goal by Georgia was a rare moment of celebration for the Wolverines.

