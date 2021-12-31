Orange Bowl live updates: Michigan vs. Georgia, College Football Playoff semifinal

Just a few months ago, few expected a whole lot out of Michigan this season. Predictions varied, but the idea of winning the Big Ten East seemed far-fetched, let alone anything beyond that.

Yet, here are the Wolverines, Big Ten champions and the No. 2 team in the nation, set to take on No. 3 Georgia in the College Football Playoffs. The Orange Bowl matchup, the second of two semifinals, is an intriguing one, to be sure. It pits strength against strength as Michigan’s powerful offensive line and run game slams head on into Georgia’s No. 1-in-the-nation defense.

That matchup will be fascinating to see play out, but the bigger picture his what’s truly amazing. Jim Harbaugh’s team is in position to get another big win in a season full of them. Do that, and the Wolverines will play for a national championship.

That, alone, is a heck of a story, one the Wolverines hope doesn’t end in South Florida.

Follow along here for live updates from Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Georgia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SEMIFINALS

► Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

► TV/radio: ESPN/950

► Records: UM 12-1; Georgia 12-1

► Line: Georgia by 7.5