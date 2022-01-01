Michigan tight end All will stay for senior season; Hutchinson hires agent

Michigan tight end Erick All will return for his senior season.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound All was the Wolverines’ leading receiver among tight ends in 2021 and second overall behind receiver Cornelius Johnson. A day after Michigan’s 34-11 loss in the Orange Bowl national semifinal, All shared in an Instagram post that he is coming back.

“Love this team so much,” All wrote in a post on Saturday. “Can’t wait to get back on the field with you guys.”

All led the team in receiving during the Orange Bowl with four catches for 63 yards, including a 17-yard reception. He had 42 catches for 500 yards and two touchdowns during the season.

Defensive lineman Taylor Upshaw also shared on his Instagram page that he is returning for the 2022 season.

“I am proud to call myself a Michigan Man and happy to announce I will (be) returning for a 5th year to finish the journey I started,” he wrote.

Hutchinson signs agent

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has signed with Mike McCartney and Jayme Moten of Priority Sports, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reported Saturday.

Hutchinson was a consensus All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up and set the program single-season sack record with 14 last season. He had four tackles, including one for loss, in the Orange Bowl. He is projected a high draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

