Niyo: Michigan's season meets a tough end, but Wolverines vow it's just the beginning
John Niyo
The Detroit News
Miami Gardens, Fla. — The youngest ones stayed to watch.
The older ones had seen enough.
And as Aidan Hutchinson walked off the field late Friday night after Michigan’s milestone 2021 season ended with a resounding loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, he seemed to acknowledge as much. He looked up at the UM fans who’d stuck around to the bitter end and blew a few farewell kisses.