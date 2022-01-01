Michigan football burning questions: Successful season, frustrating finish make future a mystery

Miami, Fla., — There were few positives Michigan can take from its shellacking at the hands of Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The Wolverines lost 34-11 Friday night in a game that got out of hand quickly. Michigan had defied most pundits who gave Jim Harbaugh's team little chance to be relevant in the Big Ten. The Wolverines finished 12-2 after being unranked in the Top 25 polls, beat Ohio State and won the conference championship.