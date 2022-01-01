UM to require COVID vaccine or negative test to attend indoor athletic events

The Detroit News

The University of Michigan will require everyone ages 12 and older to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative-test result to attend indoor athletic events.

The new health and safety measure was announced on Saturday and is effective immediately due to the recent surge in cases throughout the region.

All fans and working personnel will have to show one of the following upon entry to an indoor venue:

► An official, government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates the last dose was administered.

► A photo or digital version of an official government-issued vaccination card listing the guest's name and dates the last dose was administered.

► For Michigan faculty and staff, displaying the ResponsiBLUE app to confirm compliance with the UM COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

► For Michigan students, displaying their valid MCard.

► A printed or digital negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours of the event that includes the guest's name and date the last test was administered. Over the counter or home testing kit results are not accepted.

Individuals who cannot provide proof of vaccination or a valid negative COVID-19 test will not be allowed to enter.

For people who have tickets to an indoor athletic event but aren’t willing or able to present a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination, they are encouraged to transfer those game tickets to others who may attend or sell them through Stubhub. No refunds will be granted.

These changes remain in effect until further notice. Face masks will also continue to be required and worn during all indoor athletic events.

