Wojo: Michigan's special season ends with a hard slap of reality

Miami Gardens, Fla. — It was over in the flash of a Georgia defender, and in the blur of a Georgia receiver. It was over before the Wolverines had a chance to remember where they were, and how they got here.

It was supposed to be an old-school, old-guard slugfest, but these big stages have a way of exposing weaknesses and challenging strengths. Everything Michigan had done well in its revival season, Georgia did much better and much faster Saturday night in the Orange Bowl.