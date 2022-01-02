Breaking down Michigan football's 2022 roster by position group

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News breaks down the Wolverines' roster by position group.

Quarterback

► Key returnees: Cade McNamara, R-Jr., J.J. McCarthy, So., Dan Villari, R-So.

► Incoming: Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal

► Outlook: McNamara started every game in 2021 and led the Wolverines to a Big Ten championship, a national semifinal appearance and a 12-2 record. But McCarthy saw the field in certain packages and late in the third quarter took over in the loss to Georgia and played the fourth. Could this remain the way Michigan handles its quarterbacks? It certainly is quite possible. Spring practice likely will shed light on the direction of this position.