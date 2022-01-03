LB Solomon, DB Green-Warren enter transfer portal from Michigan

The season is over for Michigan football and now the NCAA transfer portal season begins.

Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon and defensive back Darion Green-Warren added their names in the portal on Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Solomon arrived at Michigan in the 2019 freshman class and played special teams that season. His role expanded in 2020 playing viper under previous defensive coordinator Don Brown. In 2021, Solomon played in five games on special teams and saw time at linebacker in the season opener.

Green-Warren was a 2020 freshman, a four-star recruit out of California, but did not see playing time while at Michigan.

achengelis@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @chengelis