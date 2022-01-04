Michigan goes ice-cold from field in 75-67 loss to Rutgers

Piscataway, N.J. — As Michigan jumped back into Big Ten play, it faced a less than ideal situation.

No Frankie Collins. No Brandon Johns Jr. No Terrance Williams II. The three key pieces of the rotation were among five Wolverines who didn’t make the trip to Rutgers due to “medical reasons,” according to a Michigan spokesperson.

On top of that, sophomore guard Zeb Jackson didn’t travel due to “private, personal reasons,” leaving Michigan even thinner in the backcourt, with less depth on the bench and with 10 available scholarship players.

The losses coupled with another rough defensive showing and cold 3-point shooting night proved to be too much to overcome as the short-handed Wolverines fell to the Scarlet Knights for the first time in program history, 75-67, Tuesday at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson had 25 points, freshman forward Moussa Diabate added 15 points and nine rebounds and freshman forward Caleb Houstan had 12 points and eight rebounds for Michigan (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten), which shot 20% from 3-point range (3-for-15) and never led.

After Michigan showed some signs of life and trimmed a 16-point deficit down to nine at the end of the first half, the deficit quickly reached double figures again as the Wolverines struggled to take care of the ball.

They turned it over four times in roughly five minutes, which led to empty trips and a pair of a fast-break layups that the Scarlet Knights used to take a 48-34 lead with 14:43 remaining. Rutgers continued to add some distance, following a missed dunk by Diabate with a corner 3-pointer by Caleb McConnell to make it 53-36 at the 13:13 mark.

Michigan pushed back by attacking inside and put together a 9-2 run behind a string of layups from Dickinson, Houstan and Diabate to pull within 55-45 with 9:04 to play. But each time the Wolverines threatened and eventually cut it to single digits, the Scarlet Knights countered with big basket to keep them at bay.

When Diabate hit a corner 3-pointer to make it a seven-point game, McConnell answered with a 3-pointer of his own. When Dickinson threw down a dunk that cut it to eight, Geo Baker responded with a deep ball. When Diabate scored on a layup, Rutgers followed with a dunk from Clifford Omoruyi. Then when Dickinson made two free throws to make it a nine-point game, Baker essentially provided the dagger with a tough step-back jumper to make it 70-59 with 2:57 remaining.

Michigan made a frantic late push and managed to cut the lead to seven with 34 seconds left, but it proved to be too little too late as Rutgers put the game away at the free-throw line.

Baker finished with 27 points and Harper added 20 points with five made 3-pointers for Rutgers (8-5, 2-1), which shot 48.2% from the field (27-for-56) and made a season-high 11 3-pointers

It was the second straight Big Ten road game the Wolverines weren’t at full strength. In the conference opener at Nebraska, Michigan was without Diabate, who was sick and didn’t make the trip.

In addition to Collins, Jackson, Johns and Williams, senior walk-on forward Jaron Faulds and video analyst Jaaron Simmons didn’t travel to Rutgers for medical reasons.

Rutgers showed no sympathy for Michigan as the Wolverines got off to a rough start. They missed several point-blank shots at the rim. They had bad defensive moments and blown assignments that led to open looks from beyond the arc. It didn’t take long for the deficit to reach double digits.

The Scarlet Knights knocked down eight of their first 10 shots, with five makes coming from 3-point range. The first three were clean looks due to a defensive miscue. The next two were better contested but still dropped — on a deep heave from Baker and a ridiculous shot from Harper that beat the shot clock — putting Michigan in a 22-11 hole with 12:22 left in the first half.

Things didn’t get any better after coach Juwan Howard waited nearly nine minutes to turn to his short bench and make the first substitutions, with freshman guard Kobe Bufkin and sophomore guard Jace Howard checking in.

The Wolverines continued to make mistakes and struggled to finish around the rim. Houstan threw the ball away when Dickinson was open in the post and would’ve had an easy bucket. The defense lost Harper again in transition and he buried an open 3-pointer, giving Rutgers a 29-15 lead at the 8:28 mark and forcing a Michigan timeout.

After Dickinson threw down a dunk and scored another bucket while being triple-teamed to cut it to 10, Rutgers continued to shred the Wolverines’ half-court defense. The Scarlet Knights scored three straight baskets – the last coming on an open jam by Omoruyi – to pull ahead, 35-19, and force another Michigan timeout at the 4:51 mark.

The Wolverines started to claw back and closed the half with an 11-4 run to cut it to single digits. Fifth-year senior guard Eli Brooks keyed the spurt with seven straight points on a 3-pointer, step-back jumper and layup to whittle Rutgers’ lead to 39-30 at the break.

