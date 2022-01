By Allen Trieu

Special to The Detroit News

Michigan had four signees participate in last week’s Under Armour All-America Game activities. They went through practices each day and then played in Sunday’s game.

Defensive end Derrick Moore won the game’s Most Valuable Player award. Cornerback Will Johnson (Grosse Pointe South), wide receiver/athlete Amorion Walker, and safety Keon Sabb participated as well.