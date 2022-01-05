Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua departing for USC

Michigan’s ebullient defensive line coach Shaun Nua is leaving the Wolverines to coach the same position group at USC.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Nua's move to The Detroit News that was first reported by Yahoo Sports on Wednesday morning. Nua, completing his third season at Michigan, helped guide the interior of the Wolverines’ defensive line during the 12-2 season as well as the crown jewel of the defense, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, a consensus All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up.

Nua, 40, is joining the staff of new USC coach Lincoln Riley, who left Oklahoma to take over the Trojans. Nua is from American Samoa and attended BYU.

Michigan defensive analyst Ryan Osborn last month reportedly was headed to join the coaching staff at UConn but remained on the Michigan staff. Osborn very likely could be Michigan’s next defensive line coach.

Two plan to transfer

A pair of Michigan players indicated Wednesday they are entering their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Defensive backs Andre Seldon and George Johnson announced on social media they are moving on from Michigan. Their decisions come two days after Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon and defensive back Darion Green-Warren added their names in the portal on Monday.

Seldon joined Michigan from nearby Belleville High as part of the 2020 class. He played in one game this season. Johnson, whose social media post began with “New beginnings” saw limited action this season.

The four Michigan players in the portal this week all played on defense. Solomon is a linebacker and Green-Warren a defensive back.

This is a developing story. Return to detroitnews.com for updates.